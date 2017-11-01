A black cab has ploughed into pedestrians after mounting the pavement in central London.

The taxi smashed into people, causing "multiple injuries" in front of as crowds of shoppers at Covent Garden just before 5pm today (local time).

One person is believed trapped under the taxi, but there has been no confirmation of how many people have been injured at this time.

Bystanders watch as police tend to victims. Photo / Daily Mail Bystanders watch as police tend to victims. Photo / Daily Mail

London's Metropolitcan Police said they were called to a "serious incident" but did not believe it was terror related.

We continue to work at RTC in WC2. Taxi driver stopped at scene. Await update re injuries https://t.co/S55120TVlf pic.twitter.com/gPhmqrogpS — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 1, 2017

A shocking picture shows the mangled car after it came to a halt near building works.

The crash appears to have taken place just a few metres from a market, with stalls pictured in the background of the photo.

Witness, Daan Fuldner, tweeted: "A f****** cab just crashed into the sidewalk at #CoventGarden and everyone ran away panicking. 'Area cleared by private security and Mets, at least 10 cops present within 2 mins. 'Lots of sirens, more police coming right now.

"Cops clearing more space, want to keep the area clear but seem very much on edge.

"More police, area around cab clear. Seems to be no danger but still lots of officers around and keep asking people to leave."

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: 'Police were called at 17:01hrs to reports of a taxi in collision with pedestrians in Southampton Street WC2. Officers are at the scene. Not thought to be terrorist related."