At least eight people are dead in Manhattan after a man in a rented Home Depot ute mowed down pedestrians and cyclists and then emerged with fake guns in what is now being treated as a terrorist attack.

The ute veered off the road and drove between 10 and 20 blocks down a popular bike path crowded with people, including runners and children heading home from school.

During the rampage, the truck driver deliberately crashed into a school bus carrying two adults and two children, police say.

Some witnesses claim the truck driver yelled: " Allahu Akbar" (God is great in Arabic), CNN reports.

US media are reporting 15 injured in what officials are saying was a "deliberate act".

The FBI is now heading the investigation amid concerns it may have been terrorism.

Witness Frank Brito, 45, told the Daily News he saw two trucks crash into each other and a heavyset man in a blue tracksuit get out of one vehicle and chase someone, firing five or six times.

The truck struck "multiple people" on the cycling path, the NYPD said.

"There are several fatalities and numerous people injured," police said on Twitter.

"The vehicle continued south striking another vehicle. The suspect exited the vehicle displaying imitation firearms & was shot by NYPD."

The suspect, 29, was arrested and taken to hospital.

A video posted to social media shows bodies and bicycles on a bicycle path near Chambers and West Sts by Stuyvesant High School. Injured people were being treated near a mangled school bus, the New York Times reports.

Witnesses reported seeing a gunman.

"He shot about 15 times towards the pier and down West St," one told the New York Daily News.

I hope everyone’s ok. Was half a block from me, didn’t see it but heard 8-10 quick rounds fired off. Be safe with your kids out there. — josh goblin 👹 (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017

Special Report SPECIAL REPORT: At least 8 people dead in truck rampage in Lower Manhattan. Police are investigating as "deliberate and possible act of terrorism." http://7ny.tv/2yhZhV7 Posted by ABC7NY on Tuesday, 31 October 2017

New York Police said they had arrested a 29-year-old man after responding to "reports of shots fired", and urged people to avoid the Chambers St/West St area.

Currently there is one person in custody. No others outstanding. All information is preliminary as the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/nsaUgZ8MJH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

The attack began shortly after schools let out for the afternoon but before the streets would have been crowded with Halloween trick-or-treaters.