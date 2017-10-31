A couple who survived the Las Vegas shooting have died in a car crash.

Lorraine and Dennis Carver, from California, died when their car went up in flames after crashing into a metal gate outside their Riverside County community, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The couple survived the Las Vegas shooting and, according to Lorraine, Dennis shielded her body and guided her to safety during the massacre.

The couple held hands as they ran from the gunfire.

I have the most amazing husband. Not only did he shield my body during the shooting in Las Vegas and guide me to safety but then he sends me flowers today. I am blessed ❤️ Posted by Lora Pyles Carver on Thursday, 5 October 2017

"That's just the kind of love they had for each other," their oldest daughter Brooke Carver, told the paper.

"Their love was selfless."

Dennis, 52, and Lorraine, 53, reportedly returned home from Vegas with a newfound appreciation for life.

"After the shooting, they heard from all the people they cared about most. They were so happy," said Brooke, 20. "The last two weeks of their lives were really just spent living in the moment."

The couple's youngest daughter, Madison, 16, was home on the night of October 16, when she heard a loud bang. When she ran down the street to check, she saw her parents' car on fire.

On Monday night, me and my sister's lives changed forever. Our beautiful, amazing, and strong parents were in a tragic... Posted by Brooke Nicole Carver on Friday, 20 October 2017

Brooke told the paper that the roses her dad bought her mum after the shooting have not lost a single petal.

"It's almost as if they're frozen in time," her sister added. "We're so lucky we have those flowers to remind us of them."

"We've found some peace in knowing that our parents just loved each other so much that they had to go at the same time. They couldn't live without each other," Madison added.