This is the terrifying moment a pilot had to abort landing after 80km/h winds bounced the plane along the runway.

The Enter Air flight was supposed to land at Salzburg Airport in Austria at 11.25am yesterday.

But with such fierce winds blowing, even at high speed the pilot was unable to land the aircraft, according to the Daily Mail.

Nail-biting footage by Michael Hufnagl captures the moment the Boeing B7370-800 battles its way through crosswinds to reach the runway - but when it gets there the wheels bounce off the tarmac and it has to head skyward again.

The pilot was reportedly forced to fly the plane to Frankfurt, where passengers had boarded less than an hour beforehand.

Mr Hufnagl uploaded the footage to YouTube where it has got nearly 100,000 views in just 24 hours.

A unnerving video posted by Manfred Ortel shows the plane from inside, where passengers were forced to hold tight and hope the plane would eventually land.

Commenting on social media one user said: "Hats off to the pilot!"

Another commented: "S*** weather! I don't know if it's wise trying to land if you are so extremely skewed."

One said: "OMG that was close', while another added 'Wow! Amazing! Bravo to the pilot, he must have saved several lives".

One user called Pedro Gonzalex was less impressed, saying: "What a stupid pilot, he shouldn't attempt it in the first place knowing the winds were strong, risking people's lives."

The manoeuvre pilots use in strong winds is known as a crosswind landing.

Enter Air is a Polish airline with less than 20 planes across Europe and Africa.

A spokesman for the company told MailOnline: "The hurricane wind at Salzburg was very strong and when the aircraft received strong gust of wind, pilots acted quickly according to procedures and aborted landing.

"Polish pilots are very well trained for such weather conditions. No one was injured."