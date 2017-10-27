A further three women have accused former President George HW Bush of inappropriate touching.
Actress Jordana Grolnick says Bush grabbed her buttocks during a group photo last year at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.
She told Deadspin that Bush quipped that his favourite magician is "David Cop-a-Feel" and grabbed her. She said Barbara Bush responded, "He's going to get himself put in jail."
Her story came to light after People magazine reported a similar allegation by actress Heather Lind.
Author Christina Baker Kline said the nation's 41st president made the same joke others have mentioned before grabbing her buttocks in 2014 in Houston. She said a Bush driver told her she hoped she would be "discreet."
Amanda Staples, a former candidate for state Senate, told the Portland Press Herald in Maine that she was groped by Bush in 2006 in Kennebunkport.
The former president's office says the 93-year-old Bush has "patted women's rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner."
The statement says he apologises "to anyone he has offended."