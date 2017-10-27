A further three women have accused former President George HW Bush of inappropriate touching.

Actress Jordana Grolnick says Bush grabbed her buttocks during a group photo last year at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.

She told Deadspin that Bush quipped that his favourite magician is "David Cop-a-Feel" and grabbed her. She said Barbara Bush responded, "He's going to get himself put in jail."

Her story came to light after People magazine reported a similar allegation by actress Heather Lind.

Former President George HW Bush, waves as fellow former Presidents Bill Clinton, right, George W. Bush, and Jim Carter walk off stage during a hurricanes relief concert on October 21. Photo / AP Former President George HW Bush, waves as fellow former Presidents Bill Clinton, right, George W. Bush, and Jim Carter walk off stage during a hurricanes relief concert on October 21. Photo / AP

Author Christina Baker Kline said the nation's 41st president made the same joke others have mentioned before grabbing her buttocks in 2014 in Houston. She said a Bush driver told her she hoped she would be "discreet."

Amanda Staples, a former candidate for state Senate, told the Portland Press Herald in Maine that she was groped by Bush in 2006 in Kennebunkport.

The former president's office says the 93-year-old Bush has "patted women's rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner."

The statement says he apologises "to anyone he has offended."