The High Court of Australia has just ruled on the ongoing citizenship saga, ruling Deputy Prime Minister Barbany Joyce out of Parliament.

A byelection in New England where he will attempt to regain his place will become a major political showdown with Labor hoping to harm the entire government.

Joyce and Senators Fiona Nash, Malcolm Roberts and Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam were also disqualified.

Senator Nick Xenophon and Matt Canavan were the only two out of the "citizenship seven" not to be struck out.

Advertisement

Insiders have today been abuzz over the speculation of the future of the senators, in particular Joyce.

If kicked, it out could cause a huge headache for Malcolm Turnbull's one-seat majority government.

The politicians, dubbed the "citizenship seven" were referred to the High Court after Greens senator Scott Ludlam resigned in August over his dual citizenship status with New Zealand. In Australia, the constitution bans politicians from sitting in parliament if they hold citizenship to another country.

But no one - even some of Canberra's most seasoned insiders - was confident which way the High Court would swing its gavel.

In Canberra, Prime Minister Turnbull's focus was on the future worst case scenario, in case of Joyce's disqualification.

With Turnbull scheduled to leave for Israel this weekend, the question of whether the Deputy Leader Joyce would step in during his absence was high on the PMO's agenda.

If Joyce was disqualified, Deputy Liberal Leader and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop was a candidate to step into the role but Nigel Scullion, the Deputy Nationals Leader, was also an option.

Or, with his government in crisis, Turnbull might have to cancel his trip.

But with Joyce seen furiously signing ministerial documents in the last sitting of Question Time, onlookers saw it as a sign he was confident of a win, or "trying to get his ducks in a row".

The government argued Joyce and four others were unaware they had inherited citizenship of another country and took steps to renounce it as soon as they realised.

The two excluded from the government's fight were Greens Senator Scott Ludlam and One Nation's Malcolm Roberts.

Ludlam was born in New Zealand, while India-born Roberts had failed to renounce his UK citizenship, the High Court found in September.

Senators Matt Canavan, Fiona Nash and Joyce were born in Australia but were citizens by descent.

"The constitution as everybody understood it up until now was that if you had foreign citizenship, well that was it: you were out," Constitutional law expert Professor Anne Twomey told Sky News.

"The obligation is on you to sort it out. There's still a very strong argument that at least on the basis of the law as we knew it...people should have done due dilligence, and he (Barnaby Joyce) didn't."

WHAT COULD HAPPEN TO T HE CITIZENSHIP SEVEN

BARNABY JOYCE:

If he wins, he remains in parliament. If disqualified, Joyce will be forced to a by-election in his NSW seat of New England. He is likely to retain the seat. But the government, which has a majority of just one seat, will have six weeks of anxiety and distraction. Independent Tony Windsor could put up a solid fight if he decides to run again. A by-election loss would deliver minority government. Labor has advice his post-election ministerial decisions are open to legal challenge.

FIONA NASH: If she wins, she'll remain in parliament. If she loses, Nash's Senate seat would ordinarily go to the next person on the NSW coalition ticket, who is this case is the Liberal Hollie Hughes. But the Nationals may insist on one of their own taking it, which would likely require Hughes to take up the seat, resign and cause a casual vacancy. Hughes is disqualified from sitting at the moment because she holds a government job at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

MATT CANAVAN: If he wins he will remain in parliament and is expected to get his cabinet post back. If he loses, the next candidate on the Queensland Liberal- National Party ticket was Liberal Joanna Lindgren. But she would be required to sit in the Nationals party room.

MALCOLM ROBERTS: If he wins the case he will remain in parliament. If he is disqualified his seat will go to the next candidate on the Queensland One Nation ticket, Fraser Anning. Anning was facing bankruptcy proceedings which would have ruled him out of the seat, but the case has been dropped.

NICK XENOPHON: Xenophon will be quitting parliament whatever the court rules. If he is disqualified the next person on the NXT ticket is business consultant Tim Storer. If he wins the case, there will be a casual vacancy to be filled by NXT. At least three other senior NXT members are interested.

LARISSA WATERS: Waters has already resigned from the Senate. If disqualified she will be replaced by the next person on the Queensland Greens ticket, former Democrats senator Andrew Bartlett. If she wins the case there will be a casual vacancy which the Greens will fill. Having renounced her Canadian ties, the former environmental lawyer could be restored to the seat.

SCOTT LUDLAM: Ludlam has also resigned. The next candidate on the West Australian Greens ticket is 23-year-old student Jordon Steele-John. Even if he is cleared, Ludlam says he has no interest in politics in the short or medium term.

- With additional reporting by AAP