Russia has reportedly launched four ballistic missiles in a "strategic drill".

Russian troops launched three "intercontinental ballistic missiles from submarines and one from the Plesetsk Space Centre", its defence ministry said, Breaking 911 reports.

"RT, a news agency funded by the Russian government reported: The launches were conducted as part of large-scale war games involving Russia's strategic forces, a statement from the ministry said Thursday. One of Russia's most sophisticated weapons, a Topol-type ballistic missile hit a target on the Kura testing grounds after being launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the country's northwest," Breaking 911 reports.

It said two submarines, one from the Northern Fleet and another from the Pacific Fleet fired three missiles.

Russian Tu-160, Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bombers launched cruise missiles at targets placed at two test grounds in Russia and one in Kazakhstan.

"All the objectives of the exercises were successfully achieved, with all the test dummy targets destroyed," Breaking 911 reported the ministry as saying.

