A teenage mother, who was originally charged with causing grievous bodily harm to her baby girl, has seen her charge upgraded to murder.

In a court appearance yesterday Cassandra Doohan, 18, was charged with murdering her four-month-old daughter Anastasia, who died after she suffered a "catastrophic brain injury" in May this year.

Anastasia's life support was turned off on May 28 at Perth's Princess Margaret Hospital, two days after she was admitted with bleeding and swelling on the brain and retinal bleeding.

It is alleged Ms Doohan fatally assaulted her baby in their Capel home in the south of Western Australia while her partner and Anastasia's father David Hand was in the shower.

According to Perth Now, the 21-year-old had taken her from her cot in the bedroom they all shared, changed her and gave her a bottle of milk, which she drank over the next hour.

The infant had appeared "milk drunk" but was happy and "cooing" when he put her back in her cot and went to have a shower, the court was told.

Hand came out of the shower to pick up the child and found she was unresponsive.

At a court appearance on June 21, the prosecutor warned Ms Doohan her charge could be upgraded, pending the results of tests on the baby's brain.

Immediately after Anastasia's death, the family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the baby's funeral as both parents were unemployed.

A description from their "Help Dave and Cassie bury Anastasia" page read, "David and Cassie tragically lost their beloved baby girl yesterday 28 May 2017 - Anastasia Rose Hand who would have been four months old today.

"David is unemployed and has no way to pay for his precious child's funeral.

"I am sending out this appeal to help them, so that they can grieve for their loss without the added stress of this financial burden.

"Any contributions, no matter how small, every $1 will help and will be greatly appreciated."

The appeal raised $5,600 from 102 people.

After Ms Doohan was arrested, her grandfather, who cannot be named, said Mr Hand was "devastated".

"Yeah [the father] is not doing well at all," he told Seven News outside court in June.

"He's totally devastated, really, he's lost his whole family now."

Ms Doohan will reappear in court in January where her lawyer suggested she will plead not guilty.