Donald Trump enjoyed a small uptick in his approval rating following his handling of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville and Hurricane Irma.

Trump attracted criticism in the wake of the violence at the rally after he initially failed to explicitly condemn the actions of Nazis and white supremacists.

Despite this criticism his average approval rating actually increased in the week following the rally, the first sustained improvement in public opinion since May, reports Telegraph UK.

Irma is just the latest in the long list of tumultuous events that have marked Trump's memorable first year as president. We have seen persistent allegations over Russian connections, tirades against the media, a failure to push through healthcare reform as well as an escalation in rhetoric surrounding North Korea.

Last month Trump vowed to respond with "fire and fury" if Kim Jong-un's regime continued to make threatening noises over mooted plans to fire missiles towards the US territory of Guam.

When he assumed office, the billionaire businessman, TV star and now 45th US president also enjoyed the lowest approval rating of any recent president - and these ratings haven't got any better.

At the 100-day milestone, Gallup daily polling showed that just 40 per cent of Americans approved of the way Trump is handling his new job - compared to 55 per cent that disapprove.

Historically, it has usually taken American presidents hundreds of days before they reach a majority disapproval rating.

This has been the case for the last five presidents - with Bill Clinton lasting a record 573 days before more than 50 per cent of Americans disapproved of his presidency.

But Donald Trump smashed this record after surging into the White House on a wave of anti-establishment anger.

It took just eight days for him to gain a majority disapproval rating, according to Gallup, with 51 per cent of Americans saying they disapproved of the President on January 28, 2016.

The sacking of James Comey - apparently over the FBI's investigation into the Trump camp's pre-election links with Russia - coincided with a further decline in approval rating while the recent events over North Korea and Charlottesville have seen him reach new lows.

What are the latest impeachment odds for Trump?

The Comey sacking episode has raised serious questions in the US over whether the president, in getting rid of the ex-FBI chief, was committing an obstruction of justice.

The idea of impeachment has started to be uttered by legal experts as well as by Al Green, a Democrat congressman from Texas.

Today on the floor of the Congress of the United States of America, I will call for the Impeachment of the President between 9am & 10am CST. — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) May 17, 2017

As it stands impeachment is still unlikely because it would require a majority in the House of Representatives to go to trial and a two-thirds majority in the Senate to make it happen.

Both the House and the Senate currently under Republican control, meaning that Trump's party would have to abandon him for him to be kicked out of office.

However, the bookmakers are banking on things getting worse for Trump with the latest odds from Ladbrokes showing that there is a 48 per cent chance he will fail to make it to the end of his first term in office.

Their latest odds are as follows:

• Impeachment or resignation before 2020: 11/10 (47.6 per cent chance)

• To serve full first term: 8/11 (57.9 per cent chance)

- Telegraph UK