A new conspiracy theory is spreading like wild fire on social media, with users believing that US First Lady Melania Trump is using a body double for public appearances with US president Donald Trump.

The suspicion started when actress Andrea Barton shared on Facebook some footage of President Trump addressing the media about hurricane relief for Puerto Rico and a nuclear deal with Iran alongside his wife.

In the video, the First Lady's appearance is well hidden under a large coat and sunglasses, with conspiracy theorists claiming she made effort to cover herself up because she was someone else.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Photo / AP

"Will the real Melania please stand up?" Barton writes.

"Is it me or during his speech today a decoy 'stood in' for Melania?"

Also during the speech the president said: "My wife, Melania, who happens to be right here."

"Why would the moron say 'my wife, Melania, who happens to be right here'," Barton asks.



The Facebook post also includes close-up photos of "the decoy" and Mrs Trump to highlight the differences in their faces.

Other people jumped on board, agreeing with the actress on her theory.

I can't get over this. They really dressed a white woman up like Carmen Sandiego and tried to pass her off as Melania. 💀💀💀💀💀 — king crissle (@crissles) October 18, 2017

i'm alive at a time where i can watch trump talk to reporters next to whats clearly a Melania impersonator and then just move on with my day — dylan gelula (@DylanGelula) October 18, 2017

Facial structure is off,shed never wear grandma sunglasses and her hair isn't that dry and damaged. Or maybe it is her...... — SaRaH (@SLovesSmiles) October 18, 2017

After initially thinking it was a joke but then spending a few hours in a thread that says Trump has replaced Melania with a double pic.twitter.com/mPOLwLrK3q — TechnicallyRaarrrghh (@TechnicallyRon) October 18, 2017

It is I, the real Melania, reporting for duty. pic.twitter.com/6NBMSF7TVV — Kashana (@kashanacauley) October 18, 2017

Internet: The White House is using a body double for Melania



Me: Yeah oka- pic.twitter.com/Dqwzo2RazZ — 🎃👦🏻 (@iconicguido) October 18, 2017

Last year, conspiracy theorists believed that Hilary Clinton was using a double after she almost collapsed at a 9/11 memorial.