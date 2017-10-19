A new conspiracy theory is spreading like wild fire on social media, with users believing that US First Lady Melania Trump is using a body double for public appearances with US president Donald Trump.
The suspicion started when actress Andrea Barton shared on Facebook some footage of President Trump addressing the media about hurricane relief for Puerto Rico and a nuclear deal with Iran alongside his wife.
In the video, the First Lady's appearance is well hidden under a large coat and sunglasses, with conspiracy theorists claiming she made effort to cover herself up because she was someone else.
"Will the real Melania please stand up?" Barton writes.
"Is it me or during his speech today a decoy 'stood in' for Melania?"
Also during the speech the president said: "My wife, Melania, who happens to be right here."
"Why would the moron say 'my wife, Melania, who happens to be right here'," Barton asks.
The Facebook post also includes close-up photos of "the decoy" and Mrs Trump to highlight the differences in their faces.
Other people jumped on board, agreeing with the actress on her theory.
Last year, conspiracy theorists believed that Hilary Clinton was using a double after she almost collapsed at a 9/11 memorial.