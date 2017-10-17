A woman was captured on a surveillance camera robbing a convenience store clerk of his wallet after he had a seizure in front of her.

The discouraging theft happened in a 7-Eleven on 6852 South State St in Midvale, Utah last Wednesday, according to the Unified Police Department of Salt Lake City.

Police are still trying to identify the heartless customer, who is said to be a regular at the store - until the man was robbed.

She could be seen on the footage casually sifting through the man's wallet after the employee helplessly fell behind the counter.

The woman didn't bother to seek assistance or call 911 to help the man before leaving the store, the DailyMail reported.

According to Fox 13, after the employee was later taken to the hospital, he couldn't find his driver's license or credit card - and realised he may have been robbed.

Authorities discovered the footage afterwards, and are now trying to find her.



"Because the victim was not able to defend himself, this could be a robbery instead of a simple theft," the news station reported.

The suspect appears to be of average weight and height with brown hair. She was wearing shorts and a dark-coloured shirt at the time.

Authorities said she has a tattoo on her right arm, which was seen in a closer view of the video.