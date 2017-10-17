A woman from Atlanta, US, has been charged with murder after two toddlers were found dead on Friday night.

Lamora Williams, 24, the mother of the children, was arrested and charged with murder.

She is accused of killing her two youngest sons "by placing them in an oven and turning it on", according to an arrest warrant.

The 24-year-old is believed to have recently quit her job because she couldn't find a babysitter and told her friends she'd "had enough".

Williams was said to have suffered from undiagnosed mental health problems brought on by her father's passing when she was 19 and being a single mother of four young children.

After she allegedly killed the children, she video chatted her boys' father, Jameel Penn. He alerted the police immediately when he saw his motionless children on the ground and realized something wasn't right.

Jakarter Penn, 1, and 2-year-old Keyounte Penn, were found dead with injuries that included burn marks on their bodies, possibly from the stove, police said.

Police removed the stove and oven from the apartment.

A 3-year-old was found alive in the house.

Williams reportedly told police she had left the children with her sister and returned home to find the two infants unresponsive.

However, investigators told WXIA they did not believe her account of the events.

Neighbours have held a vigil over the weekend to honour the two boys.

Police are still investigating.

- Additional reporting by the Daily Mail