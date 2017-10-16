Tens of thousands of people in Ireland are bracing themselves as a hurricane force not felt in decades arrives.

Hurricane Ophelia is already bringing in fierce gusts and winds of up to 156km/h in some parts of the country, as people wake up on Monday.

Ireland is 12 hours behind New Zealand and authorities have warned locals to stay indoors, as schools are closed and businesses are shut down until further notice.

Among those affected is Kiwi ex-pat Carl Pirihi, who lives with his wife Bernie and 12-year-old daughter Rosie in Dublin.

Speaking to the Herald just after 11am local time, he said they were keeping a close eye on the news and any updates as the day wore on.

"It hasn't really kicked in. Just looking at the back window, it's blue sky and a bit of cloud, but the wind is picking up.

"I was just talking to the next door neighbour - she reckons that over in the west of the country, in Cork, they're copping it big time over there. So it's kind of moving its way across now."

Met Eireann has issued a status red wind warning for all of Ireland, saying the system is set to track up over western parts of the country during the day today (Monday local time).

Recent satellite image of ex-Hurricane #Ophelia centred just off the coast of south-west Ireland. pic.twitter.com/pH6WbuL2EW — Met Office Storms (@metofficestorms) October 16, 2017

"Violent and destructive gusts of 120 to 150km/h are forecast countrywide and in excess of these values in some very exposed hilly and coastal areas,'' the warning said.

"The most severe winds over Munster and south Leinster at present will extend quickly to teh rest of the country this afternoon (local time).

"Also heavy rain and storm surges along some coasts will result in flooding. There is a danger to life and property.''

Pirihi, who works for an electricity provider and is originally from Whangarei, said everything in the backyard had either been put away or tied down.

He had caught the tram into work and was almost immediately told to go back home and stay safe.

He described the streets as "eerie.''

"It was hairy as - freaky as. It was like a horror movie, walking down...and it was all grey and gloomy, no cars on the road.

"I normally get the tram down and even the trams were all empty this morning as well. I think they've probably stopped all the services now because they've got electricity lines overhead as well."

The buses services had all stopped at 10am and were not expected to be running any time soon.

"[The authorities have said] just to stay in, batten down the hatches and don't make any unnecessary trips and just stay home and stay safe pretty much seems to be the word on the street at the moment.

"We're kind of just watching the news and doing all of that. They think it's going to move across to us, to hit Dublin, and then across to Wales over in the UK."

Pirihi, who has lived in Ireland for about 14 years, said as well as keeping his family safe, he would be putting in a few calls to other family members - including his mother - to let them know they were okay.