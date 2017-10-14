Police in Florida have released an officer's body camera recording showing two young mothers who apparently overdosed on heroin inside an SUV with their infants in the back seat.

Officers from the Boynton Beach Police Department responded to a parking lot in the 500 block of Woolbright Road just after 5pm on October 5 after getting a report about two women passed out in the vehicle, reports the DailyMail.

In the video released by police this week, Kristen O'Conner, 27, dressed in a grey T-shirt is seen limply reclining in the front passenger seat.

When police open the back door of the vehicle, they discover two babies, ages one and two months old, strapped in car seats.

Advertisement

"I got two overdoses and two babies in the back," an officer with the Boynton Beach Fire and Rescue tells a cop.

The cop then tries to calm the wailing infants, telling them, It's OK, it's OK."

Later in the video, one of the mothers is seen inside an ambulance. A paramedic tells an officer that the overdose reversal drug Narcan was administered to revive the mothers.

While O'Connor and her friend, 28-year-old June Schweinhart, were receiving treatment, an officer tried to sooth the babies by offering them pacifiers.

"There you go ... it's OK,"the officer tells the one of the infants.

According to police, O'Connor and Schweinhart overdosed on $60 worth of heroin.

An officer attempts to calm a baby in the back seat with a pacifier. An officer attempts to calm a baby in the back seat with a pacifier.

They told local authorities that they met in a drug treatment programme, bonding during their pregnancies - their babies were born four days apart - and that O'Connor had gotten the drugs from her old dealer.

"For whatever reason, they decided yesterday to buy heroin and then snorted it while inside the car with their children," said the Boynton Beach Police Department on Facebook.



O'Connor had let Schweinhart drive her car because she believed the mother would be able to drive better under the influence, she said to police.

After O'Connor began overdosing, the other called police but too started convulsing as a result of the drugs.

"Oh my God, oh my God," O'Connor said her friend exclaimed before passing out, according to the Palm Beach Post.

A woman who had been nearby saw the commotion and spoke with police until they arrived. Both were taken to Bethesda Hospital East.

The infants were taken to the police department and given to family members. The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified.

The women were charged with child neglect and a judge ruled that O'Connor could only see her child when her mother was present. The other mother has to undergo random drug tests at least once a week and can only see her child with another adult present.