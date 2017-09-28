A Colorado woman found an anonymous apology note along with two extra green surprises left behind on her car after someone scratched it.

Mandi Shepard was leaving work on Sunday around 5pm in Denver when she noticed a scratch on her rear bumper, WFMY reported.

Shepard didn't see a note on her windshield so she got in the car and began to drive home.

But when Shepard looked into her left side mirror, she noticed that it was out of place.

Shepard went to fix it and surprisingly found an envelope rolled up in a baggie attached to the mirror.

Photo of the scratched car. Photo / Mandi Shepard

Inside the envelope was two $20 bills, two odd handwritten apology notes and half of the mystery scratcher's previously lit marijuana joint, the MailOnline reported.

"Sorry 4 the scratch man," one note reads.

The other note says, "Hey I am very sorry truly. I am such a dumba***. Please forgive me."