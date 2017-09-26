As many as 360 buildings and homes are in danger of collapse or with major damage in Mexico City a week after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake collapsed 38 structures.

The risk of delayed collapse is real: The cupola of Our Lady of Angels Church, damaged and cracked by last Wednesday's quake, split in half and crashed to the ground on Sunday evening. There were no injuries.

Nervous neighbours continued calling police yesterday as apparently new cracks appeared in their apartment buildings or existing ones worsened, even as the city struggled to get back to normality.

Many buildings in other areas were also either considered at risk of collapse or had been condemned.

Education Secretary Aurelio Nuno said yesterday that officials had cleared only 676 of Mexico City's nearly 9000 schools to reopen today and said it could be two to three weeks before all are declared safe, leaving hundreds of thousands of children idle.

Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said at least seven schools were among the buildings thought to be at risk of tumbling.

The frustrations of families with loved ones missing boiled over yesterday at the largest remaining search site, a collapsed seven-storey office building.

"What are they hiding from us," asked Javier Saucedo, father of 27-year-old Angel Javier Saucedo, who worked in the building. He complained that authorities have been removing bodies from the site without letting families know.

"Why does our own Government toy with the pain of the families," he said. "What they are doing is not fair." He called for President Enrique Pena Nieto and the mayor to come to the site and clear things up for them.

At several points in the city, employees gathered on sidewalks in front of their workplaces yesterday refusing to enter because they feared their buildings could collapse.

"We are afraid for our own safety," said Maribel Martinez Ramirez, an employee of a government development agency who, along with dozens of coworkers, refused to enter. "The building is leaning, there are cracks."

Mancera said 360 "red level" buildings would either have to be demolished or receive major structural reinforcement. An additional 1136 are reparable, and 8030 buildings inspected so far were found to be habitable.

Search teams were still digging through dangerous piles of rubble, hoping against the odds to find survivors. The city has accounted for 186 of the 326 dead nationwide. The smell of rotting corpses increasingly hung over the largest remaining search site near the city's centre.

Juan Carlos Penas, in charge of a Spanish rescue team working at the remains of what had been a seven-storey office building, said yesterday that the work was very slow because the rubble was so unstable.

Rescuers managed to make a small entry between the second and third floors and insert a camera, but they did not immediately find anyone alive.

While no one has been found alive since last Thursday, relatives of the trapped, anxious to cling to any hope of rescue, won injunctions against actions that could cause the ruins to collapse further.

- AP