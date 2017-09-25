Pope Francis' committee of advisers on protecting children from sexually abusive priests is expanding its workload to include the needs and rights of children fathered by Roman Catholic priests.

Committee members told the Associated Press yesterday that a working group is looking into developing guidelines that can be used by dioceses around the world to ensure that children born to priests are adequately cared for.

"It's a horrendous problem in many cultures, and it's not something that is readily talked about," commission member Dr Krysten Winter-Green said.

The church has tried to keep such children secret for centuries, because of the scandal of priests breaking their vows of celibacy.

But it has gained visibility after Irish bishops published guidelines this year that focused on ensuring the wellbeing of the child and the mother, who often suffer psychological problems from the stigma and silence imposed on them by the church.

The Irish guidelines were believed to represent the first comprehensive public policy by a national bishops' conference on the issue.

Commission member Bill Kilgallon briefed Francis on the decision of the working group to take up the issue of priests' children during an audience last week.

"If someone fathers a child, they have a responsibility to that child, end of story," Kilgallon said.

The issue has been placed on the church's agenda in large part due to a campaign by Vincent Doyle, an Irish psychotherapist who discovered late in life that his father was a priest.