Australia will join the growing global space industry after the Turnbull government committed to the creation of a national space agency.

The federal government hopes the agency will be able to take a slice of the $420 billion aeronautical industry and in turn, will create thousands of new job opportunities.

The announcement comes after calls from the International Astronautical Federation, which is holding is annual conference in South Australia, and Adelaide-born astronaut Andy Thomas for Australia to join the industry.

"The global space industry is growing rapidly and it's crucial that Australia is part of this growth," Acting Science Minister Michaelia Cash said in statement.

"A national space agency will ensure we have a strategic long-term plan that supports the development and application of space technologies and grows our domestic space industry.

"The agency will be the anchor for our domestic co-ordination and the front door for our international engagement."

Almost 200 written submissions have been received by a reference group while more than 400 people have been consulted across the country.

The group, chaired by former CSIRO head Dr Megan Clark, will now turn its attention to a charter for the national space agency with a broader strategy expected by the end of March.