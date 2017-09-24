A "foolish" man has been caught risking his own life and endangering others as he clung on to the windscreen of a moving train at more than 110km/h.

Motorists captured the terrifying moment on camera as they travelled parallel to the train tracks in Perth's inner-city suburbs.

The 23-year-old man can be seen holding on to the train's window wipers as it takes off to the next station.

Public Transport Authority spokesman David Hynes said the incident happened on Saturday afternoon.

The stuntman was detained at the next station by public transport enforcement before he was arrested and taken to hospital where he received a mental health assessment.

"He was clinging on to a windscreen wiper, were he to fall it's a very unfriendly and unreceptive surface with ballast and rail and concrete sleepers, he would have almost certainly been killed, if not badly injured," Hynes said.

Transport Minister Rita Saffioti described it as a "very serious case" and said the transport authority had made a judgment and there would be an investigation into what had happened.

"These cases of pure stupidity can't really be accepted ... they're putting that person's life in danger and, of course, the passengers in danger."