This is the moment a vandal caught smashing a shop window gets his comeuppance - when he is hit by a car while fleeing the scene.

CCTV footage shows a man in a hooded blue sweatshirt and jogging bottoms throwing a brick through the window pane in Lubliniec, Poland, before breaking the glass with his fists.

He is confronted by a pedestrian wearing a baseball cap, who he grabs by the shoulders menacingly.

As the thug proceeds to kick the window pane, the pedestrian backs away and begins to dial.

Over he goes - the alleged vandal ran away from the crime scene and was immediately bowled by a car.

Clearly afraid he is calling the police, the vandal darts across the road, where he is immediately knocked over by a red car.

According to the owner of the shop, it's the second time the man has broken the window.

"The first time was two weeks ago on September 9 and this week on Thursday he did it again," the shopkeeper said, according to The Sun.

"Another person called the police and after when the man decided to escape a car hit him on the street."

The vandal suffered minor injuries.