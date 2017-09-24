At least six people have been shot in a Tennessee church in an incident that is still developing.

Nashville police are responding to a shooting that injured multiple people at a church in Antioch, the Tennessean website reported.

Police began receiving calls about 5.15am (NZT) that multiple shots were fired at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

The scene was still active at 6am (NZT).

Joseph Pleasant, a spokesman for the Nashville fire department, confirmed at least six to eight people have been injured and were being transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Pleasant, who was en route to the scene around noon, did not know the severity of the injuries.