Six people have been injured in multiple acid attacks at a busy London shopping centre as police launch a manhunt to find the culprits.

Officers were called just before 8pm on Saturday to Stratford, east London, near to the Olympic Park, to reports of multiple victims having being sprayed with acid at locations around the station and busy shopping centre.

Dramatic video and images shared on social media appeared to show police attending to victims at nearby Stratford tube station, reports Daily Mail.

FLASH: MASS ACID ATTACK AT STRATFORD TRAIN STATION pic.twitter.com/EjVVXMurD1 — kev667 (@kev667) September 23, 2017

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said: "We were called to the area around Westfield Stratford Shopping Centre to reports of a group of males spraying what is believed to be a noxious substance.

"London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade have attended.

"A number of people have been reported injured at different locations - believed to be six people. We await further details.

"One male has been arrested on suspicion of GBH. Officers remain on scene. A cordon is in place. Enquiries continue."

The attack focused around the 1970s shopping mall, the Stratford Centre, which is next to the bus station and a walk through to the Tube station.

Witnesses at the scene said an argument broke out among a group of people.

A man who gave his name as Hossen, 28, a Burger King assistant manager, said he saw a victim and his friend, a known local homeless man, run into the fast food outlet bathroom "to wash acid off his face".

He said: "There were cuts around his eyes and he was trying to chuck water into them."

Nate Higgins, who saw the emergency services arriving at the scene, told MailOnline: "There were a lot of police, a lot of fire engines and a lot of ambulances.

"As I was leaving there were still more and more coming down the road. I was in the shopping centre when it happened and as I was coming out I saw them all arriving.

"There were at least 10 different vehicles and it didn't seem to be a settled thing."

Another witness Harry Green, 19, got off the tube in the moments after the incident.

He told MailOnline he witnessed the "chaotic aftermath".

"There were police officers with dogs everywhere, the whole station was at a standstill," she said.

"It was worrying as it was obvious something had just happened. It was just chaos."

"As we stepped off the tube there were dozens of people giving statements to officers looking distressed as though something had just happened.

"We didn't see anyone injured but there were lots of ambulances on the scene but it seems they were taken away pretty promptly.

"We witnessed the aftermath, the emergency services seemed to have responded very quickly. There was a lot of confusion around, a lot of people didn't know what had happened or why they were stuck in the station."

- with Daily Telegraph