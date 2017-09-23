Two baby triplets tragically died in their sleep amid claims their deaths were caused by accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

Single mother Sarah Owens, 29, found two of her 5-month-old boys not breathing when she checked on them this morning.

Paramedics rushed to her rented home in Bridgend, South Wales at 10.05am and took the triplets to hospital where two - Charlie and Noah - were pronounced dead. The third, Ethan, was unharmed.

It was initially claimed the boys died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, possibly from a faulty heater.

Advertisement

But neighbours were told by the boys' grandfather - who came to the house to collect possessions - that this had been ruled out.

Police investigating the cause of the tragic accident refused to comment when contacted by MailOnline.

The boys' godmother Siobahn Boyd has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Ms Owens. She wrote: "Sadly this morning two of my beautiful godsons passed away. I'm trying to raise money for their mother.

"If anybody would like to help hopefully we can raise enough to take the financial stress off Sarah at this difficult time thank you all for reading xxx".

Sarah Owen pictured with her three boys. Sarah Owen pictured with her three boys.

Neighbour Anne Way, 64, saw paramedics at the house. She said: "It was awful, I saw a firemen carrying one of the babies out in his arms.

"They worked on the other one in the ambulance but there was nothing they could do."



Way said the babies' single mother had taken them for a check-up on Friday at the local clinic.

She said: "They were born premature because they were triplets but they were all doing so well.

"Their mother doted on them, she is a lovely girl and a good mother who gets lots of help from her parents.

"They were beautiful little boys and coming along well."

Way said the babies' grandfather had been back to the three-bedroom house after the tragedy.

She said: "He told me they had ruled out carbon monoxide. They don't know what caused it.

"They are carrying out tests and having post mortems, it's just dreadful."

Ms Owens moved into the privately rented house 10 weeks ago but was due to leave next month because it was sold by her landlord.

She was living with her parents when the triplets were born in April and was expected to move back in with them.

Police, who said the deaths were being treated as a "tragic accident", would not comment on the theory the infants died from by carbon monoxide poisoning from a heating system in the house.

The babies were taken to Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend. Photo / Google The babies were taken to Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend. Photo / Google

A South Wales Police spokesman said: "At 10.05am emergency services attended an address in the Wildmill area of Bridgend to a report of two young children, two of triplets, who were found not breathing.

"The 5-month old children were conveyed to hospital where tragically they were later pronounced deceased.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths which are being treated as a tragic accident."

Officers were not releasing other details of the tragedy as the family were being comforted over the two deaths.

A police source said: "This is a particularly sensitive incident, which is still ongoing."

The South Wales Fire Service declined to comment on their role in the tragedy.

A Home Office pathologist has been called in to carry out a post mortem examination on the two babies.

A file is due to be prepared for Glamorgan coroner Andrew Barkley and an inquest is expected to be opened next week.

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed they sent three emergency ambulances to the scene as well as one ambulance car.

The Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) Cymru air ambulance was called but ambulances had already left for the the Princess of Wales Hospital by the time it arrived.

Carbon monoxide poisoning

Carbon monoxide is known as the "silent killer" because it is a poisonous gas with no smell or taste.

After carbon monoxide is breathed in, it enters your bloodstream and mixes with haemoglobin (the part of red blood cells that carry oxygen around your body) to form carboxyhaemoglobin.

When this happens, the blood is no longer able to carry oxygen, and this lack of oxygen causes the body's cells and tissue to fail and die.