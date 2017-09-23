Michael Deacon writes in the Daily Telegraph that the world's most dangerous playground squabble is escalating. Day by day, the insults grow more childish. On Tuesday, Donald Trump called Kim Jong Un "Rocket Man". Kim retorted that Trump was "mentally deranged" and a "dotard". Trump countered that Kim was "obviously a madman".

Here's an exclusive preview of the next week's geopolitical developments.

Sunday

At a rally in Michigan, President Trump makes a controversial allegation about the North Korean leader's private life."Kim Jong Un kissed a girl," claims the President. "He totally kissed one. I saw him. They were holding hands. They were holding hands and he kissed her. I have it on very good authority that he goes round to her house and they play with her dollies and they have a tea party with her dollies and he holds her hand and he kisses her. I bet he wants to marry her. That is so gay. Kissing girls is so gay."

Monday

In a live address on North Korean state television, Kim Jong Un rejects any suggestion that he kissed a girl, and claims his sources have uncovered damaging intelligence about the US president.

Advertisement

"Donald Trump smells," announces the supreme leader. "He smells very bad. When he walks into a room, everyone holds their nose and says, 'Ugh, yuck, what's that smell? That smell is yucky.' And then they all look at Donald Trump and point at him and say: 'Ugh, it's you. You smell, Donald Trump.' And then Donald Trump cries and runs home to his mummy. He is very smelly."

Tuesday

In an exclusive interview on Fox News, President Trump denies that he is smelly, and questions the North Korean dictator's fitness for office.

"Kim is a girl's name," says the President. "It is totally a girl's name. It's a name you would give to a girl. Is he a girl? I think he's a girl. I think he's a big girl. I think he's a girl."

Wednesday

Everyone dies.

China bans gas, limits oil exports to North Korea

China announced yesterday that it will limit oil exports to North Korea under UN sanctions over its nuclear and missile development, further reducing support from Pyongyang's last major trading partner, energy supplier and diplomatic ally.

Exports of refined petroleum to the North will be limited to 2 million barrels per year and sales of liquefied natural gas banned outright, effective January 1, the Commerce Ministry said.

China doesn't disclose details of trade with the isolated North, so it was not immediately clear how large the possible reduction might be.

China also will ban textile imports from the North, the ministry said. Textiles are one of the North's last major sources of foreign revenue following repeated rounds of UN sanctions under which Beijing cut off purchases of coal, iron ore, seafood and other goods.

China accounts for some 90 per cent of the North's trade, making its co-operation critical to any efforts to derail Pyongyang's development of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

- AP