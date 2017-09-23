Seismic activity at Bali's Mount Agung means many evacuate.

Thousands of villagers in Bali were sheltering yesterday in sports centres, village halls and with relatives, fearing Mount Agung will erupt for the first time in more than 50 years.

Authorities raised the volcano's alert status to the highest level on Friday following a "tremendous increase" in seismic activity. It last erupted in 1963, killing 1100 people.

Villager Made Suda said he left with 25 family members to stay in the Klungkung sports centre.

"I feel grief and fear, feel sad about leaving the village and leaving four cows because it's empty. Everyone has evacuated," he said yesterday.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said no one should be within 9km of the crater and within 12km to the north, northeast, southeast and south-southwest where lava flows or rapidly moving white-hot ash clouds from an eruption could reach.

Waskita Sutadewa, spokesman for the disaster mitigation agency in Karangasem district around Mt Agung, has said nearly 11,300 villagers have been officially evacuated.

He said the real number of displaced might be two or three times that, since many have voluntarily fled their homes.

Officials have said there is no current danger to people in other parts of Bali.

"I hope the eruption is not too big and hopefully not many houses are destroyed," said Wayan Yuniartini, who left his village on Friday night.

Villagers sit in a temporary shelter in Bali, Indonesia. Photo / AP Villagers sit in a temporary shelter in Bali, Indonesia. Photo / AP

In its last eruption in 1963, the 3031m Agung hurled ash as high as 10km and remained active for about a year.

Maria breaks dam

Hurricane Maria is expected to soon create dangerous waves and strong rip currents along parts of the southeast US coast today as the Category 3 storm moves away from the Bahamas and into open water.

The US National Hurricane Centre says Maria continues to have maximum sustained winds of 205km/h but is expected to weaken as it turns north.

Puerto Rican authorities are scrambling to evacuate as many as 70,000 people downstream of the failing Guajataca Dam.

More than 38cm of rain fell on the mountains on Thursday, swelling the reservoir behind the nearly 90-year-old dam.

The national weather service learned of a "contained breach" during an inspection. The Puerto Rican government confirmed it is more than a fissure, and concluded that the dam is failing.

-AP