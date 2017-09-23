An Auckland couple have described "utter chaos and panic" as they wait at a hotel among crowds of tourists trying to flee Bali before the Mount Agung volcano erupts.

Indonesian authorities have raised the alert level for the Mount Agung volcano to the highest level and residents and tourists closer than 6km to the crater have been told to evacuate.

James and Diane Bryant, from Red Beach, have been holidaying in Tampaksiring in Bali since Sunday, and were in their hotel relaxing until mayhem broke out a few hours ago. Tampaksiring is about 50km from Mount Agung.

"We were pretty much relaxing and that's when it all happened," Bryant said.

Advertisement

"It is absolutely chaotic. My wife and I were just saying it's absolutely crazy."

The only advice the couple had been given was from the hotel telling them they had to leave so they moved to a hotel further away from the volcano and were in the process of trying to leave Bali.

"You can feel the panic and the fear. My wife and I just witnessed people praying on the street in tears. This is not good. It is so sad to see."

The couple, who holiday in Bali every year, were surrounded by hordes of other tourists - mainly British and Australians - also trying to escape.

"It is absolutely chaotic. My wife and I were just saying it's absolutely crazy."

Bryant said up until a few days ago no one had taken the warnings seriously.

"We want to get out." However at this stage the couple had no idea how they were going to leave and said they have been given no official advice about what to do.

"We are still kilometres and kilometres away from an airport - you can't get in a taxi and can't get in anything at the moment. Everything is crazy, everyone is leaving."

"We are waiting here - but I don't know how we are going to get out.

"We are just trying to play that by ear now.

"It's just best to get out. As we said 'let's get out of Bali."

Kiwi Phillipa Oates is also holidaying in Penestanan Kaja, about 50km away the volcano, and said she had felt their house shudder several times overnight.

"Then the ash cloud and rain began for a short time, depositing fine black silt on our deck, the weather is very humid too and quite cloudy.

Oates said there was a "feeling of calm but concerned" because no one knew if it would actually end up being a big event.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in New Zealand said 410 New Zealanders have registered on its safetravel.govt.nz website as being Indonesia and it is advising other Kiwis also in the region to sign up.

MFAT has also warned there could be flight disruptions due to volcanic ash clouds and New Zealanders travelling to and from Bali should confirm their travel arrangements with their airline or agent before heading to the airport.