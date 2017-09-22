A "deprived and appallingly vulnerable" former child prostitute has told a Sydney court of the traumatic chain of events that led her to turn to drugs and crime.

Bassam Darwich, 57, was found guilty of five counts of acting as a client in prostitution with children aged 14 to 18 years, who were pimped out by two sisters.

"You know I may have been on drugs but I still do not believe I deserved what happened to me," one of his victims said in a statement read at the Downing Centre District Court on Friday during Darwich's sentencing hearing.

The girl was living on the streets at age 11 and was using ice by 13.

"I'm not going to lie and say I was an angel because I wasn't," her statement said.

She met the sisters, who were prostitutes, and started living with them.

The court heard they acted as procurers and ran a child prostitution ring.

"I was so alone," the victim said in her statement.

"As years go by I still live in fear of being kicked out into the streets, having nowhere to go and no one to love me."

She said: "One thing led to another and next you know I was a victim of this crime."

She lost all self-worth and still feels the trauma, she said.

"Then I found a new best friend - heroin," which "took my problems away for a little while", she said.

"I have issues with my sleeping because of all the nightmares."

Darwich's barrister Greg James QC said: "Each of the young ladies has obviously had a deprived and appallingly vulnerable background."

But his client's offences "should not extend to being the cause of their later difficulties in life," he said.

The court heard Darwich organised hotel rooms where he could have sex with the teens.

"At least he treated the girls with some degree of dignity," Mr James said.

The crown prosecutor said one of the girls "lay there crying, placing the pillow over her face until the sex had finished with Mr Darwich".

Darwich is due to be sentenced on October 19.

