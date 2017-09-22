Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte has ordered police to execute his son if he's found to be guilty of drug smuggling.

Duterte's eldest son, Paolo, 42, has been accused of being a member of a Chinese organised crime syndicate and responsible for overseeing a drug-smuggling and drug lord protection scheme, the Daily Mail reports.

The president's controversial war on drugs campaign has so far seen more than 9,000 civilians killed.

"My orders are to kill you if you are caught, and I will protect the police who kill you," Duterte said he told his son.

Paolo faced a senate hearing this month, accused of being involved with the triad gang. He faces allegations that he helped facilitate the shipment of ice into the country.

"Once and for all, I now have the time to deny any and all baseless allegations thrown against me," Paolo told the senators.

At the height of the Senate inquiry, Senator Antonio Trillanes accused Paolo of being a member of the Chinese triad, an organised crime group, citing intelligence information he said was provided by a foreign government. The young Duterte, Trillanes alleged, has a tattoo at the back that is the mark of a triad gang member.

Paolo acknowledged he has a tattoo during questionings but refused to show it, citing his right to privacy.

When asked about the case the president said he would hold his family to the same standards and would have no problem killing them.

He said police should carry out normal procedures if his son is found guilty so that "people can't say anything against me".

