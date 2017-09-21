Free drinks is one of the perks of a birthday night out, but the celebrations took a bizarre twist for one man when he headed to his local pub, thanks to a viral tweet from his friend.

Nick Matthewman was enjoying the revelry at a Wetherspoon's pub in Sheffield, UK, when his friend sent out a tweet asking for strangers to send free drinks to his table, the Daily Telegraph reports.

"This is Nick, and it's his birthday. We're at the Bankers Draft Spoons in Sheffield, table 67, be generous and send him a Bev on the app xxx," Rory Mcarthur wrote, with the tweet soon racking up thousands of shares and likes.

This is Nick, and it’s his birthday. We’re at the Bankers Draft spoons in Sheffield, table 67, be generous and send him a Bev on the app xxx pic.twitter.com/JxMnjB8a46 — Rory (@RoryMeep) September 20, 2017

The Wetherspoons app allows you to get drinks brought to you directly, without having to queue up at the bar, all you need is the location of the pub and the table number.

True, hope Nick enjoys his milk, happy birthday from us all here pic.twitter.com/Dkrb7LkgC7 — Dan (@Chubby_Jesus) September 20, 2017

Crispy onions from us. Happy birthday Rory xx pic.twitter.com/Xm6F8zm45I — ojs (@OJS611) September 20, 2017

It means that strangers can send drinks to people at random Wetherspoon pubs across the UK, if they wish, with many responding to the tweet by ordering Nick items from the bar.

Someone’s been nice, and we thank you pic.twitter.com/Lfh5vIX4pL — Rory (@RoryMeep) September 20, 2017

However, the plan didn't quite go according to plan, when Twitter users began sending milk, non-alcoholic beers, children's drinks and plates of peas to the table.

Some milk arrived



You really think you’re funny don’t you pic.twitter.com/HcX6dLIC0J — Rory (@RoryMeep) September 20, 2017

Followed by some peas

Right this has gone off the rails now Who is doing this what do we do with this pic.twitter.com/FiU5CsWPbd — Rory (@RoryMeep) September 20, 2017

The more milk, and some crispy onions

A fruit shoot, milk, and some crispy onions, name a more iconic trio pic.twitter.com/7FKlflakAp — Rory (@RoryMeep) September 20, 2017

And this unusual combo

The barman even replied to the thread

Was an honour serving you lads, glad you enjoyed the milk 😂 — steve (@LeMelonHead) September 20, 2017

Despite the unusual events, the birthday boy enjoyed his evening, tweeting: "I'd just like to thank the people who ordered me stuff in Spoons today, what a bizarre (but good) birthday it has been!"