A North Korean defector has revealed she watched as 11 musicians were blown to bits by anti-aircraft guns - and saw her teenage classmates dragged off to become Kim Jong-Un's sex slaves.

Hee Yeon Lim, 26, opened up about how the tyrant nonchalantly orders executions of people - including family members.

The Pyongyang graduate risked her life by making the revelations but did so to expose sensitive information about the leader, according to Daily Mail.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, centre, celebrates what was said to be the test launch.

She claims he forces the upper classes in Pyongyang to watch the horrific killings and later enjoys $1800 lunches.

Lim, the daughter of an army colonel, alleged he has sex saves and hides in covert boltholes to make it impossible to trace him.

The defector made it to Seoul, South Korea, after fleeing the north in 2015 with her mother and brother when she claimed she saw classmates dragged into sex slavery.

She spoke to the Mirror from a secret location, revealing she knew from an early age "never to question" the then leader Kim Jong- Il.

She has changed her name for security reasons and said that she was "scared" after "seeing terrible things in Pyongyang".

Lim said she was one of 10,000 people who witnessed the killing of 11 musicians after they were accused of making a pornographic film.

She added: "The musicians were brought out, tied up, hooded and apparently gagged, so they could not make a noise, not beg for mercy or even scream.

"What I saw that day made me sick in my stomach. They were lashed to the end of anti-aircraft guns. There were around 10,000 people ordered to watch that day and I was standing 200 feet from these victims.

North Korean government shows the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in North Korea.

"A gun was fired, the noise was ­deafening, absolutely terrifying and the guns were fired one after the other. The musicians just disappeared each time the guns were fired into them. Their bodies were blown to bits, totally destroyed, blood and bits flying everywhere.

"And then after that military tanks moved in and they ran over the bits on the ground where the remains lay."

Lim said her "prettiest" classmates were selected to work for Kim and were taught to give him massages or even become his sex slaves.

They were taken away to work in one of his many boltholes and serve him luxury food, including caviar and other "extremely rare delicacies", she claimed.

If they made mistakes or objected to their treatment they would "simply disappear" - even if they became pregnant, she said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has a number of hidden boltholes.

She later suggested that Kim threatens war because he "feels concerned" and has "no escape".

She said that people in Pyongyang openly support Kim Jong-Un because they would be killed if they didn't and that this applied even to "his inner-circle".

It comes as North Korea threatened the US with a "horrible nuclear strike" and "miserable and final ruin" after the Stalinist dictatorship was subject to further sanctions.

Pyongyang carried out its sixth nuclear test and fired two missiles over Japan in the space of less than a month and tensions between the two countries - and the US - have been rising.

'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission', warns Trump

President Donald Trump began his first speech to the UN on Tuesday with a vow to "totally destroy" North Korea's Kim Jong-Un if his regime threatens the United States, as he talked up the "vast military power" of the United States.

"Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime," Trump warned gathered world leaders, picking up a derisive term from one of his tweets over the weekend.

Trump began his remarks at the United Nations with a brash statement of US military might as he defended his "America first" agenda to a group of world leaders.

President Donald Trump said millions had died under Kim Jong-Un's regime.

The president referenced starvation, corruption, and threats, saying "major portions of the world are in conflict and some in fact are going to hell".

Trump tore into Kim's regime while North Korea's place in the front row at the world body stood empty. Its main diplomat walked out as Trump arrived.

"No one has shown more contempt for other nations and for the well-being of their own people than the depraved regime in North Korea," Trump said in a lengthy passage about the regime after its missile and nuclear tests.

"It is responsible for the starvation deaths of millions of North Koreans. And for the imprisonment, torture, killing and oppression of countless more.

"It is an outrage that some nations would not only trade with such a regime, but financially support a country that imperils the world with nuclear conflict. No nation on Earth has an interest in seeing this band of criminals arm itself with nuclear weapons and missiles," Trump said.

"Now their reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles threatens the entire world with unthinkable loss of human life.

"The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."