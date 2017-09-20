Warning: This article contains details and images that some may find upsetting

An Australian infant has been left "mentally scarred" after her mother attacked her with a spoon.

Lorien Northan, 26, viciously attacked her baby daughter Evie with a spoon, leaving her "black and blue".

But Evie's father, Shane McMahon, is demanding justice after Norman was given just a 21-month sentence with a two-year good behaviour bond and a $500 fine.

Advertisement

On current affairs show Today Tonight, McMahon said Evie's mother should have received time in jail for the assault.

"How can you not get time for that?

"You get a couple of thousand dollars fine for going through a red light in Victoria and she walks away with a $500 bond for nearly killing her child, it's horrible."

Photo / Facebook Photo / Facebook

Norman called police on October 1 last year, threatening to throw baby Evie off a balcony in Adelaide. When police arrived, they found the baby covered in bruises.

Little Evie was found to have "at least eight separate blows to the face and body", caused by a spoon and a hand.

The mother first tried to say the baby had fallen in a playground but later admitted to the violence.

Mother Lorien Norman (pictured) could have been sentenced to up to 13 years behind bars. Photo / Facebook Mother Lorien Norman (pictured) could have been sentenced to up to 13 years behind bars. Photo / Facebook

The judge didn't consider Norman's offending serious enough for a jail term.

"While any assault of a child, particularly one of such a tender age and vulnerability, by a parent stands as a gross breach of trust, your offending is nevertheless far from the most serious of offending of this type in terms of the degree of force involved and the duration of the offending," said Judge Costello.

Evie's mother beat her with a spoon. Photo / Facebook Evie's mother beat her with a spoon. Photo / Facebook

Despite the judge's comments, McMahon said it was clear to see the assault was highly damaging and serious.

"It was stated in all the forensic reports that she was obviously hit numerous times, they say a minimum of eight separate forceful blows to the head.

"She was black and blue, her whole entire face was swollen.

"She couldn't bear to even open her mouth, she was so sore, she couldn't eat or drink for days."

While Evie has recovered physically, her father said she's mentally scarred from the ordeal.

"She just instantly cowers, she puts her hands up ... even in the mornings when I go to get her out of the cot, you have to make yourself known because you'll startle her and she'll just sit up."

South Australia Shadow Minister for Families and Child Protection Rachel Sanderson told Today Tonight the attack was "absolutely horrific" and she can't fathom how a mother would do this to her own baby.