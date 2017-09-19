Images of monster Category 5 hurricanes from space are hard to stop staring at. They unmask the structure of one of nature's most powerful forces in vivid and striking detail.

The satellite views of Category 5 Hurricane Maria are no exception, coming just two weeks after we gazed at the mind-blowing pictures of Hurricane Irma.

While meteorologists and weather enthusiasts marvel at these images, there have been so many that a numbing effect is setting in.

"Never seen so many jaw-dropping satellite loops in my life," tweeted Eric Blake, a forecaster at the National Hurricane Center. "The last month has just been too much."

It can be sobering to watch these images knowing the storms cause such harm. But besides being scientifically valuable, they serve an important purpose in illustrating the seriousness of such storms and the threats they pose.

Below are some of the most alarming and visually stunning images of Maria.

#Maria's eye is very narrow - only about 5 miles in diameter. 2 hours of #GOES16 1-minute imagery. pic.twitter.com/lCqgBUsdaP — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 19, 2017

Suomi NPP caught #HurricaneMaria and the extent of its extremely dangerous reach, as it closes in on the #VirginIslands, 9/19/17. pic.twitter.com/HS7yN3pXd3 — NOAA Satellites PA (@NOAASatellitePA) September 19, 2017

Initial outer cirrus bands over Puerto Rico & the Virgin Islands this AM. The calm before the siege from #Maria. (Image: CIRA/RAMMB) pic.twitter.com/TAyV9VtdIw — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) September 19, 2017

Incredible to watch #Maria intensify from a Category 1 hurricane to a catastrophic Category 5 as it strikes #Dominica pic.twitter.com/FcJJxbnUdQ — Matt Daniel (@mattdanielwx) September 19, 2017

#Maria is about to make landfall in #Dominica as a powerful Category 5 major hurricane with sustained winds of 160 MPH. #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/7nnYJrWoPR — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 19, 2017