The 2017 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year contest is under way and accepting entries into four categories: Wildlife, Landscapes, Underwater and Aerials. Entrants from all over the world are expected to send in their best snaps - and this year the competition has been opened up to Kiwis.

The grand prize winner will receive US$10,000 ($13,700), publication in National Geographic Magazine and a feature on National Geographic's Instagram account, @natgeo.

Sean Stalteri says it took a few attempts to capture this long exposure of his girlfriend for the aerials category but the result is something for them to treasure. Photo / Sean Stalteri Sean Stalteri says it took a few attempts to capture this long exposure of his girlfriend for the aerials category but the result is something for them to treasure. Photo / Sean Stalteri

Entries are open until midday November 17. They can be submitted at yourshot.nationalgeographic.com.

"The strength and diversity of the submitted photos are always astounding," National Geographic spokesman Patrick Witty said.

Entries in the aerials category include this breathtaking shot of the twisting Cheia to Sacele (DN1A) road in central Romania that leads to Transylvania. Photo / Calin Stan Entries in the aerials category include this breathtaking shot of the twisting Cheia to Sacele (DN1A) road in central Romania that leads to Transylvania. Photo / Calin Stan

"This contest gives those incredible entries a platform that is seen by millions - including National Geographic's photo editors. The Nature Photographer of the Year contest is a rewarding experience for all involved, from the photographers who enter, to audiences who get to appreciate the incredible talent."

A skeleton shrimp makes a magnificent and seemingly willing subject for this entry in the underwater category. Photo / Adam Silverman A skeleton shrimp makes a magnificent and seemingly willing subject for this entry in the underwater category. Photo / Adam Silverman

Tadami line is a JR East line that connects Fukushima pref and Niigata pref. Photo / Teruo Araya Tadami line is a JR East line that connects Fukushima pref and Niigata pref. Photo / Teruo Araya