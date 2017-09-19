On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The 2017 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year contest is under way and accepting entries into four categories: Wildlife, Landscapes, Underwater and Aerials. Entrants from all over the world are expected to send in their best snaps - and this year the competition has been opened up to Kiwis.
The grand prize winner will receive US$10,000 ($13,700), publication in National Geographic Magazine and a feature on National Geographic's Instagram account, @natgeo.
"This contest gives those incredible entries a platform that is seen by millions - including National Geographic's photo editors. The Nature Photographer of the Year contest is a rewarding experience for all involved, from the photographers who enter, to audiences who get to appreciate the incredible talent."