After a mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims sparked allegations of ethnic cleansing, Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi said yesterday that her country does not fear international scrutiny.

She told the world that even with an estimated 412,000 Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh in less than a month as their villages burned and hundreds were killed, the "great majority" of Muslims within the conflict zone stayed and that "more than 50 per cent of their villages were intact".

The Nobel Peace laureate's global image has been damaged by violence since Rohingya insurgents attacked Myanmar security forces on August 25. Rohingya fled their villages in the military crackdown that followed. Many of their villages were in flames when they left.

The Government has blamed the Rohingya themselves, but members of the persecuted minority have said soldiers and Buddhist mobs attacked them.

Suu Kyi told foreign diplomats gathered for her speech in Naypyitaw, the capital, that the Government was working to restore normalcy in the area.

Though fires have continued to flare in recent days in northern Rakhine state, home to most Rohingya, she said "there have been no armed clashes and there have been no clearance operations" since September 5.

"Nevertheless, we are concerned to hear that numbers of Muslims are fleeing across the border to Bangladesh," she said. "We want to understand why this exodus is happening. We would like to talk to those who have fled as well as those who have stayed."

She said she it would be helpful to understand why conflict did not break out everywhere. She invited the diplomats to visit villages that weren't affected so they could learn along with the Government "why are they not at each other's throats in these particular areas".

She also said: "We condemn all human rights violations and unlawful violence.

"We are committed to the restoration of peace and stability and rule of law throughout the state."

Amnesty International regional director James Gomez accused Suu Kyi of using "a mix of untruths and victim-blaming" in her speech.

