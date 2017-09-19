A four-wheel-drive crashed into pedestrians at a busy shopping centre in Sydney's north-west.

A 20-year-old was sent to hospital, and 9News Australia reports her leg was broken as a result of the incident at the Century Circuit shopping centre.

Pictures show the car coming to rest against a pole before police arrived.

Two other female pedestrians, aged 20 and 24, were also hurt during the accident.

A witness told 9News there were "crowds of people" at the scene following the accident.