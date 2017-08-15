Shocking footage of a road rage attack on a busy Melbourne street shows two men brawling in heavy traffic before one of them is knocked out by a knee to the face.

Onlookers tried to break up the men as they fought and rolled on the ground while vehicles were at a standstill near the intersection of Toorak Rd and Chapel St in South Yarra.

It's believed a truck driver was first dragged from his seat by a pedestrian following a dispute about who should give way.

But the aggressor then became the victim when the truck driver retaliated.

Footage aired by Nine News showed the pedestrian, dressed in a business suit, appear to be knocked out cold after taking a knee to the head.

He was dragged off the road by concerned bystanders and later taken to hospital.

The video showed the men pulling at each other's clothing and pushing each other beside the delivery driver's vehicle, which was a Focus on Furniture truck.

Police are investigating the disturbing fight and both men are expected to be interviewed over the incident.

"It is believed at about 10.45am an altercation has occurred between a pedestrian and a truck driver," Victoria Police Sgt Cameron Scott said.

"The pedestrian has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"The investigation is ongoing."

• Originally published on the Herald Sun