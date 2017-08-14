French police say an 8-year-old girl was killed and at least five people were injured when a driver slammed his car into the sidewalk cafe of a pizza restaurant in a small town east of Paris.

A national gendarme service spokesman said the driver was arrested soon after, on Monday night (Tuesday morning NZ time) in the town of Sept-Sorts.

The official said it was unclear whether the act was deliberate.

The official was not authorised to be publicly named according to police policy.

An Algerian man drove his car into a group of French soldiers last week, and a truck attack in the French city of Nice killed 86 people a little more than a year ago.

In London seven people were killed when terrorists drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before jumping out and stabbing people.

Cars have been used as weapons in several other countries in recent years.

- AP