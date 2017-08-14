By Clarence Roy-Macaulay

Relatives dug through the mud in search of their loved ones and a morgue overflowed with bodies yesterday after heavy rains and flooding killed at least 200 people in Sierra Leone's capital.

Bodies were spread out on the floor of a morgue, Sinneh Kamara, a coroner technician at the Connaught Hospital mortuary, told the national broadcaster.

"The capacity at the mortuary is too small for the corpses," he told the Sierra Leone National Broadcasting Corp.

Advertisement

Mud and water cascades down the side on a hill in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Photo / AP Mud and water cascades down the side on a hill in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Photo / AP

Kamara urged the health department to deploy more ambulances, saying his mortuary only has four.

Storms swept through the capital of Freetown early Monday, flooding downtown streets and creating mudslides in hilly areas.

Sierra Leone's national television broadcaster interrupted its regular programming to show scenes of people trying to retrieve their loved ones' bodies. Others were seen carting relatives' remains in rice sacks to the morgue.

Military personnel have been deployed to help in the rescue operation, officials said.

#freetown #rainseason #myafricanadventure #Komba #mycondolencestotheimplicated A post shared by Jacob Lund (@jacobluund) on Aug 14, 2017 at 1:06am PDT

Freetown, an overcrowded coastal city of 1.2 million, is hit annually by flooding during several months of rain that destroys makeshift settlements and raises the risk of waterborne diseases such as cholera.

Many of the impoverished areas of Sierra Leone's capital are close to sea level and have poor drainage systems, exacerbating flooding during the West African country's rainy season.

Flooding in the capital in 2015 killed 10 people and left thousands homeless.

Sierra Leone was one of the west African nations hit by an outbreak of the Ebola virus in 2014 that killed more than 4000 people. It has struggled to revive its economy since the crisis.

About 60 per cent of people in Sierra Leone live below the national poverty line, according to the United Nations Development Programme.