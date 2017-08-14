Social media is having a field day with the news that Barnaby Joyce is a New Zealand citizen.

Today, New Zealand's Department of Internal Affairs confirmed that Joyce is a New Zealand citizen after checking his status last week - a development that could put his place in Australia's Parliament in jeopardy.

A spokesman for NZ Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne said Internal Affairs had advised Dunne of it after queries about Joyce's status from Australian media.

Barnaby Joyce a kiwi. The signs were there if only we knew to read them #auspol pic.twitter.com/Y8L9aurqEW — Conor Murtagh (@conormurtaghRAW) August 14, 2017

That was confirmed by the Crown Law Office and Joyce was advised by New Zealand's High Commission in Australia as he revealed this morning.

Advertisement

Joyce told Australia's lower house he would remain in his position until the matter was resolved.

He said he was shocked to learn he could be a citizen of New Zealand by descent via his father.

Cue hilarious memes and social media posts.

A photo of Joyce grinning from ear-to-ear while holding aloft a sheep at a campaign photo op 'proved' his Kiwi-ness, one online post said.

The obvious jokes about our Kiwi affection for sheep were made easier by Joyce growing up on a sheep farm in Tamworth, NSW.

Numerous jokers inserted him into a well known 'beached as, bro' internet cartoon, superimposing his head on to the New Zealand-accented whale.

Others referenced his notorious feud with actor Johnny Depp that started when the star and then-wife Amber Heard sneaked two dogs into Australia past quarantine.

Barnaby Joyce has issued an apology pic.twitter.com/RSy1bmGPuM — Tahlia Pritchard (@Tahls) August 14, 2017

Joyce threatened to have the dog euthanised if they didn't leave and the couple were forced to make an apology video that doubled as a quarantine ad.

STILL SHOCKED ABOUT THIS BARNABY JOYCE CONTROVERSY. WE ALWAYS CONSIDERED HIM AS AUSSIE AS RUSSELL CROWE, PHAR LAP AND SPLIT ENZ #auspol — The NT News (@TheNTNews) August 14, 2017

References to kiwifruit were also popular.

FINALLY the truth comes out about what barnaby joyce has been hiding under that hat pic.twitter.com/F3C5iiPvOD — Maddison Connaughton (@madconnaughton) August 14, 2017

my god... we were all so blind pic.twitter.com/dyzvuXSjTO — mat whitehead (@matwhi) August 14, 2017

A more user referenced the infamous 1981 'underarm incident'.

"Hey, Barnaby Joyce. This make you mad?" the Twitter user jokingly asked.

Another photoshopped picture showed Mr Joyce looking in horror at Frodo Baggins' Hobbit Hole from Lord of the Rings - shot in NZ - filled with kiwifruit, All Blacks players, Russell Crowe, and pavlova.

Barnaby Joyce right now. pic.twitter.com/JSpoP5AmH2 — Bondi Burger (@TheBondiBurger) August 14, 2017

Several people also noticed the uncanny resemblance Joyce bore to Wal from Footrot Flats in a photo of him pairing his akubra with short shorts.

Oh Barnaby Joyce, if only there were signs #auspol pic.twitter.com/DMM8hcd4xX — Josh Earl (@MrJoshEarl) August 14, 2017

A more straightforward gag drew Maori tribal tattoos on Joyce's face.

UPDATED: New Zealand Power Rankings:



1) Scribe ↔️

2) Lorde ↔️

3) Steven Adams ↔️

4) Richie McCaw ↔️

5) Barnaby Joyce ⤴️ https://t.co/BuU4W4INVc — Tom Read (@traread) August 14, 2017

Joyce would be the third Member of Parliament ousted over dual citizenship issues, after Greens senators Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlum.

"I was born in Tamworth, just as my mother and my great-grandmother was born there 100 years earlier,' he told parliament.

"Neither I, nor my parents have ever had any reason to believe I may be a citizen of any other country.

"I was born in Australia in 1967 to an Australian mother and think I am fifth-generation. My father was born in New Zealand and came to Australia in 1947 as a British subject. In fact we were all British subjects at that time.

"Neither I nor my parents have ever applied to register me as a NZ citizen, and the NZ Government has no register recognising me as a NZ citizen."