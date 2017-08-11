By Rachael Burford

Beachgoers in Norfolk were shocked to find huge sections of 2.4 metre wide plastic pipe had washed up overnight.

Two pieces were found at Winterton and Sea Palling beaches, the largest of which was 1574ft (480m) long. Another two 660ft (about 200m) pipes were then found at Eccles on Sea, according to the Daily Mail.

Authorities said the pipes came loose as they were being tugged to Algeria for a building project. The Shard, the UK's tallest building, is 1004ft (306m) high, shorter than the longest piece to wash up on the beach.

Advertisement

The pipes became loose from their tow and washed up on several beaches in East Anglia. Photo / AP The pipes became loose from their tow and washed up on several beaches in East Anglia. Photo / AP

There were 12 pipe segments that were being taken to North Africa, eight of which have since been secured.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesman said the plastic pipes pose no danger to the environment.

He added: "Dutch Marine BV supported by Marine Towing Services are working to remove the four pipes which have beached at Eccles on Sea, Sea Palling and Winterton.

"The remaining eight pipes are under control off shore. The pipes themselves are brand new and were destined for a large project in Algeria. Other than their physical presence they pose no other danger of, or potential for pollution.

A large plastic pipe bound for Algeria lies in shallow water off the coast of Norfolk in the UK. Photo / Maritime and Coastguard Agency Facebook A large plastic pipe bound for Algeria lies in shallow water off the coast of Norfolk in the UK. Photo / Maritime and Coastguard Agency Facebook

A large plastic pipe bound for Algeria lies in shallow water off the coast of Norfolk in the UK. Photo / Maritime and Coastguard Agency A large plastic pipe bound for Algeria lies in shallow water off the coast of Norfolk in the UK. Photo / Maritime and Coastguard Agency

"Once the four beached pipes are recovered the next phase of the recovery operation will begin. It is intended that all pipes will be relocated to a single location offshore north of Lowestoft where they will await remedial work to prepare them for final tow back the manufacturers in Norway, this process may take several weeks."