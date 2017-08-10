Police hunting a jogger who knocked a woman into the path of a bus on Putney Bridge have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The man was arrested at an address in Chelsea this morning.

He was taken to a south London police station before being released under investigation pending further enquiries.

It follows a public appeal to help find the man, with Scotland Yard releasing footage this week in a bid to identify the jogger.

The incident, which occurred on 5 May, shows the 33-year-old victim walking across Putney Bridge when a male jogger knocks her over into the road and into the path of an oncoming bus, which narrowly missed hitting her.

The bus stopped and some passengers got off and rushed to the victim's aid. She received minor injuries from the incident.

About 15 minutes later the jogger came back the other way across the bridge. The victim tried to speak to him but he did not acknowledge her and carried on jogging.

Officers continue to appeal for any witnesses to the incident.