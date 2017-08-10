Holidaymakers can expect to witness numerous unexpected wonders when they explore the world.

But tourists visiting the Micronesian archipelago of Palau discovered an unusually rare sight, recently - after stumbling across a doomed WW2 plane.

The long lost craft - believed to be a Japanese Aichi E13A long range reconnaissance seaplane - was found in a shallow river on the archipelago of Palau, which boasts 500 picturesque islands, according to Daily Mail.

An image of the remarkable relic, which surfaced on Imgur, shows the plane largely intact with the wings still attached to the fuselage.

Eerily positioned upside-down, it's not clear which country the military craft belonged to, but the undisturbed site has now become something of a makeshift grave.

And, clearly, it exerts a fascination with holidaymakers, two of whom can be seen canoeing past the plane's rusted body.

Photo / Reddit/Tony Cherbas Photo / Reddit/Tony Cherbas

Unsurprisingly, the image has stunned people across the internet, with one saying: "Looks like a movie set or the beginning or end of a novel."

Another added: "If was the pilot that died with that plane, I'd be happy with my final resting spot. So beautiful and serene."

A third chimed-in: "For me, it's the juxtaposition between the wreck and the person kayaking carefree right next to it. It seems disrespectful given that someone could have died in that wreck."

Aviation historian and seaplane pilot Paul Beaver told MailOnline Travel that the plane is Japanese.

He said: "It's an A13 floatplane. It is inverted and has lost its floats. This is a rare beast."

An increasingly popular location, Palau is described by Lonely Planet as "scenically magical".

"For such a tiny area of land, it packs a big punch. It's hard not to be overwhelmed by its extraordinary array of natural wonders: this is an archipelago of pristine limestone and volcanic islands, blanketed in emerald forest, surrounded by a shimmering turquoise lagoon.

"Unsurprisingly, diving is the number-one activity here, with truly world-class dive sites. Divers swear by Palau's exciting seascape, fascinating wrecks and stunningly diverse marine life - it's not dubbed 'the underwater Serengeti' for nothing."