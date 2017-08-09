Warning: Distressing content

A former Texas high school teacher and church leader has been jailed for 10 years after he confessed to hosting parties where he encouraged up to 12 teenage boys to get naked and perform sexual acts on each other.

Jared Anderson, 29, a married father of two - including a toddler son - admitted to hosting multiple parties at his home last year and was slapped with numerous charges including sexual assault of a child.

Anderson pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual performance by a child and two counts of indecency with a child by exposure as part of a plea agreement about a month ago, the Daily Mail reports.

The age range of those attending the "parties" was 15 to 18.

Anderson was only exposed after two of the victims contacted authorities and told them of his antics.

Anderson would instruct the boys to strip and play games while he walked around "naked with an erection", according to the police report.

He would also force the teens to wrestle one another and hug him while he was naked.

At one of the final parties before Anderson was arrested, police found a post-it note on the door that read: "The last one to get naked has to get the first dare."

On another occasion, Anderson challenged a 17-year-old to see who could be the most "obscene", which involved them sending pictures "of their genitals to each other".

Two of the victims reported Anderson to his Mormon church and the San Antonio Police Department in March 2016.

Six victims, all between the ages of 15 and 18, were then identified by the authorities.

After being caught, Anderson then sent texts and left voicemails on cellphones of the boys' parents, which were then also used as evidence against him.

Anderson's house was searched for any visual or photographic evidence.

Anderson was then banned from his church and fired from Judson High School, where he worked as an English teacher for more than a year and had been declared "Teacher of the Year".

The former teacher had faced up to 20 years in prison but under a plea deal he was sentenced to 10 years' jail time and fined US$9000 ($12,000) for each of the six counts.