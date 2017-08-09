Captain America is seeking real life justice.

Chris Evans has taken to Twitter to spread the word about the hunt for the UK jogger who pushed a woman into traffic.

Evans shared a BBC News video showing the incident and added "let's find this guy".

Let's find this guy https://t.co/968EjZibyr — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 8, 2017

His tweet has since been shared more than 18,000 times and liked nearly 39,000 times.

Advertisement

Evans is famous for playing the role of Marvel Comics' Captain America and is putting his real life powers to good use.

The video shared by Evans shows the moment a jogger pushed a woman into the path of a London bus.

The woman was walking across Putney Bridge when the runner barged into her, sending her sprawling onto the ground and into a bus lane.

Her head dangles perilously close to the front of an oncoming bus, which managed to swerve at the last minute and just avoid her, according to the Daily Mail.

Police are hunting this jogger who appeared to push a woman in front of a bus in London pic.twitter.com/cPXxNYUetd — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 8, 2017

Sergeant Mat Knowles, the investigating officer from Putney Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "The victim was put in extreme danger when she was knocked into the road.

"It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle.

"We are keen to speak to the jogger in the CCTV about what happened that morning. We would urge him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

The jogger is described as a white man, aged early to mid-30s, with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was wearing a light grey T-shirt and dark blue shorts.

The incident reportedly took place in May.