Less than 24 hours after a Kansas couple exchanged their wedding vows, their lives came to an abrupt end when their vehicle slammed into a tree on Saturday.

The deadly crash happened about 6.30pm near Clearwater. The driver of a Ford pickup truck, 30-year-old Austin Wesson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His 19-year-old wife, Rebekah Bouma, died about 12.30am Monday at a hospital, the Daily Mail reported.

Bouma and Wesson married on Friday at Sedgwick County Courthouse. Photos shared by the bride's mother, Rachel, on Facebook showed the beaming couple, both sporting casual attire, kissing and holding hands after the modest civil ceremony.

The Wichita Eagle reported that Bouma met Wesson this year while doing missionary work in his native South Africa.

Wesson, who was also a missionary, contacted Bouma's father, John, via FaceTime in April and asked for his permission to date his daughter, which was granted.

In June, Wesson and Bouma announced their engagement and on Friday they said "I do", in part, according to the bride's family, because of the groom's immigration status in the US.

They were planning to host another wedding celebration for their two families in September.

Bouma's parents insisted, however, that the newlyweds loved each other and were meant for one another, and that no one ever doubted that their bond was the "real thing".

Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the crash near 79th St South and 103rd St West in Clearwater on Saturday evening and found Wesson's silver Ford pickup resting on its side against a tree, reported the station KAKE.

The deputies have concluded that the vehicle was travelling northbound on 103rd St when the driver lost control, left the road and smashed into the tree.

Photo / Facebook

Lieutenant Lin Dehning said the cause of the wreck was being investigated.

Rachel Bouma, the bride's grieving mother, wrote in the description of a GoFundMe campaign that her son-in-law's family will be travelling from South Africa to the US for his funeral.

In a Facebook post announcing her daughter's death, Rachel Bouma wrote: "It is with an unbearably shattered heart that we inform you that our darling daughter, Rebekah Christina, went peacefully into the arms of her loving Savior.



"She is with the Lord that she loved so deeply and so joyfully and she is with her husband of just one day, Austin Wesson, whom she loved with all her heart.

"We thank God that they are together while grieving their loss so very deeply."



Rebekah Bouma had plans to move to Michigan to attend college before going on more mission trips with her husband. She is survived by her parents and four siblings.



Austin grew up near Cape Town, South Africa, and worked as a surfing instructor.