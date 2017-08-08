North Korea is "carefully examining" a plan to strike the US Pacific territory of Guam with missiles, just hours after US President Donald Trump told the North that any threat to the US would be met with "fire and fury".

A spokesman for the Korean People's Army, in a statement carried by the North's state-run KCNA news agency on Wednesday, said the strike plan would be "put into practice in a multi-current and consecutive way any moment" once leader Kim Jong Un made a decision.

In another statement citing a different military spokesman, North Korea also said it could carry out a pre-emptive operation if the US showed signs of provocation.

Earlier in the day Republican Senator John McCain responded to Trump's "fire and fury" warning, saying "great leaders" don't threaten foes unless they're ready to act - and he's not certain President Donald Trump is ready to act against North Korea.

McCain, who heads the Armed Services Committee, made the comments Tuesday in an interview on KTAR News in Phoenix.

McCain says he takes exception to Trump's comments "because you got to be sure you can do what you say you're going to do."