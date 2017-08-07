By Tiffany Lo

Incredible footage shows a group of daredevils standing on the antenna of a 450m-tall building in Jiangsu Province of eastern China.

The group of four young men can be seen taking selfies while having their body hanging loosely on the tip of Zifeng Tower in Nanjing, according to the Daily Mail.

Hands free! Rooftoppers pictured himself dangerously holding on the grille by his foot only. Photo / @Charlie7U, Weibo Hands free! Rooftoppers pictured himself dangerously holding on the grille by his foot only. Photo / @Charlie7U, Weibo

Security guards of the tower had "no clue" how the group went up to the top.

The video was first posted on Weibo, a Chinese social media account, on August 5 by one of the rooftoppers, nicknamed Charlie.

Footage shows none of members in the group is wearing safety equipment devices or protective gears.

The rooftopping enthusiasts sneaked past security inside the 89-storey Zifeng Tower and climbed the structure which measures at a vertigo-inducing 450m.

According to Yangtse Evening Post, Zifeng Tower representatives were not aware of the security breach by the four rooftoppers.

A spokesperson of Zifeng Tower said they will look into the matter and investigate unauthorised entry into the building.

Pictures and videos were posted onto Charlie's social media account. Photo / @Charlie7U, Weibo Pictures and videos were posted onto Charlie's social media account. Photo / @Charlie7U, Weibo

The 23-year-old Charlie told the reporter that he has been rooftopping for a year and he had already climbed all the buildings over 200m tall in Chongqing city.

Charlie explained that they went up to Zifeng Tower because there were three foreign teenagers climbing it in 2015 and would like to challenge themselves.

"We are a bit lucky, we took the lift to the top floor and walked to a platform. It was not locked, so we are able to go out and start climbing to the top," he said.

Scary footage shows one of the rooftoppers swinging an action camera with a selfie stick while the other three wave at the camera.

The view captured below the 1,4756 ft building in east China. Photo / @Charlie7U, Weibo The view captured below the 1,4756 ft building in east China. Photo / @Charlie7U, Weibo

No fear: Rooftoppers took a selfie of himself 'carefreely' hanging on the antenna of the building. Photo / @Charlie7U, Weibo No fear: Rooftoppers took a selfie of himself 'carefreely' hanging on the antenna of the building. Photo / @Charlie7U, Weibo

The rooftopping enthusiasts can be seen dangerously sitting on the metal cage of the antenna.

A report from Skyscraper Centre shows that Zifeng Tower, completed in 2010, is now the world's 14th tallest building with a hotel and offices.

Charlie's video has over 2,140,000 views but most of the web users condemned the group that they were posing great dangers to members of public.

"What will happen if you fall from the tower and kill someone on the street? Please be considerate!" said web user "rainlyq".

Another user "Nick_cqq" commented: "Is this legal, Jiangning Police?"