By Mathew Murphy

Embattled White House press secretary Sean Spicer has resigned over the hiring of a new communications director.

Mr Spicer reportedly "vehemently disagreed" with US President Donald Trump offering New York financier Anthony Scaramucci the role of communications director.

Mr Trump offered Mr Scaramucci the job at 10am (local time) and asked Mr Spicer to stay on, but the embattled spokesman told the president that he believed the appointment was a big mistake, according to a person with knowledge of the exchange, the paper reported.

Mr Spicer has been under fire since he first took the podium after inauguration day to argue at the behest of Mr Trump that crowds on the day were bigger than for President Barack Obama's inauguration.

Following that, Mr Spicer caused controversy when comparing Adolf Hitler to Syria's Bashar al-Assad, telling journalists at a briefing that "you had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons."

Asked to clarify the remarks, he added: "I think when you come to sarin gas, he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing."

He stumbled further as he tried to clarify his remark, calling concentration camps, Holocaust centres.



"There was not in the - he brought them into the Holocaust centres - I understand that. But I'm saying in the way that Assad used them, where he went into towns, dropped them down into the middle of towns," he said.

Mr Spicer was also ridiculed when a report came out saying that he was "hiding in the bushes" as journalists tried to question him about his boss firing FBI director James Comey. The Washington Post was forced to print a clarification saying that Mr Spicer was "among the bushes" and not "in the bushes" but the damage was done.

Mr Trump was also reportedly unhappy with the way Mr Spicer was lampooned in the media and on Saturday Night Live, especially the fact that a woman - comedian Melissa McCarthy - was chosen to play his press secretary.

In recent weeks White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been doing more of the daily press briefings, although many of them have not been on camera.

Mr Spicer did have strong support from Mr Trump's chief of staff and former Republican National Committee chairman Reince Preibus, who is very close to Mr Spicer.