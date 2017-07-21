JERUSALEM (AP) " The Latest on the dispute over increased Israeli security measures at a Jerusalem holy site that were imposed after Palestinian gunmen killed two police there (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has called for mass protests on Friday against Israeli metal detectors placed at a contested Jerusalem holy site.

In a televised speech Thursday, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh urged Palestinians to participate in a "day of rage" against the stepped up security measures, which were imposed after Palestinian gunmen killed two Israeli police at the site last week.

Israel initially closed the site, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount. The compound, which houses the Al-Aqsa mosque, was reopened Sunday with metal detectors installed, a step Palestinians protest as a change to the longstanding status quo.

Haniyeh says "al-Aqsa mosque and Jerusalem are a red line," and that "the closure and punitive measures on Jerusalemites and sanctuaries will not be allowed."

2:45 p.m.

The Israeli military says it has shot and killed a Palestinian attacker who tried to stab soldiers at a West Bank checkpoint.

The military says the attacker, a 26-year-old, attempted the stabbing near the West Bank city of Hebron on Thursday.

In the past two years, Palestinians have killed 45 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist in stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks. During that period, Israeli forces have killed more than 255 Palestinians, most of them said by Israel to be attackers while others were killed in clashes with Israeli forces.

Israel blames the violence on incitement by Palestinian political and religious leaders to commit attacks. Palestinians say the attacks stem from anger over decades of Israeli occupation of territories they claim for their future state.

9:45 a.m.

Israel's public security minister says metal detectors are essential to maintain security at a contested Jerusalem shrine despite rising tensions and a Muslim call for mass protests in the city.

Gilad Erdan tells Israel's Army Radio on Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will rule on the issue later in the day when he returns from a working visit to Europe. But Erdan insisted the new Israeli measures did not change the status of the site and were necessary to carry out proper security checks.

Conflicts over the holy site " known as the Temple Mount to Jews and Noble Sanctuary to Muslims " have repeatedly triggered Israeli-Palestinian confrontations. Three Arab gunmen launched an attack from there last week, killing two Israeli policemen. In response, Israel began installing metal detectors.