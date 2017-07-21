A nationwide strike against plans to rewrite the constitution shut down much of Venezuelan's capital yesterday before erupting into sporadic violence that left at least three people dead and led to the arrest of more than 300 people.

Since April, when opposition protests intensified, almost 100 people have died across the country.

President Nicolas Maduro pledged to forge ahead with reshaping Venezuela's Government despite the protests and a United States threat to levy economic sanctions if he continued.

A coalition of opposition groups called what it described as a "great march" for today, returning to a strategy of direct confrontation with the Government after a week of alternative tactics such as organising a nationwide protest vote against the constitutional rewrite.

In New York, a senior diplomat resigned from the Venezuelan delegation to the United Nations in what he called a protest of the Maduro's Administration's widespread human rights violations.

Isaias Medina told the Associated Press that he could no longer tolerate working for a Government that advocates for human rights at the UN and violates them at the same time. He is among the few members of Venezuela's Government outside the opposition-controlled National Assembly to have broken ranks with it.

Medina called on Maduro to resign immediately. "He needs to respond now before the international community," Medina said.

UN Ambassador Rafael Ramirez said on Twitter that Medina had acted dishonestly and been removed from his post.

In Caracas, wealthier, pro-opposition neighbourhoods in the eastern part of the city were shuttered and silent until early afternoon, when improvised blockades left them almost entirely cut them off from the rest of the city.

Groups of masked young men set fire to a handful of blockades and hurled stones at riot police, who fired back tear gas.

One death was reported on the outskirts of Caracas while two others died in the northern city of Valencia.

At least nine people were hurt in protests, the prosecutor's office said.

It offered no details about the circumstances of the killings.

A public transport strike appeared to have halted nearly all bus traffic and thousands of private businesses defied government demands to stay open during the first major national strike since a 2002 stoppage that failed to topple Maduro's predecessor, Hugo Chavez.

Maduro said on national television that he would press ahead with plans to rewrite the nation's constitution and said that hundreds of Venezuela's largest companies were functioning "at 100 per cent" despite the strike.

× Anti-government demonstrators protest in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo / AP Anti-government demonstrators protest in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo / AP

Opposition leaders said that 85 per cent of the nation's workers had participated in the strike.

Neither figure could be independently verified.

In neighbourhoods of western Caracas traditionally loyal to the ruling party, some stores were closed but bakeries, fruit stands and other shops were open and hundreds of people were in the streets, although foot and vehicle traffic were about half of what they would be on a normal weekday.

In the rest of the city, residents commented that the streets were emptier than on a typical Sunday.

The 24-hour strike was meant as an expression of national disapproval of Maduro's plan to convene a constitutional assembly that would reshape the Venezuelan system to consolidate the ruling party's power over the few institutions that remain outside its control.

The opposition is boycotting the July 30 election to select members of the assembly.

"Definitively, we need a change," said teacher Katherina Alvarez.

"The main objective is for people to see how dissatisfied people are."

Many of those who opted to work said they walked hours to get to their jobs, unable to find a bus or taxi.

"We urgently need a change in government, because what we are living through is pathetic," said Frangeli Fernandez, 24, an accountant who walked three hours to his job at a bank.

Although not entirely in agreement with the strike, Fernandez said he agreed with doing something "very radical to get out of this".

Walking through the streets of Venezuela's capital Thursday, opposition leader Henrique Capriles called on people at roadblocks to allow ambulances and other emergency vehicles through.

Some residents were irritated by the roadblocks, saying the protest was yet another way the country's political upheaval is disrupting their lives.

"The Government jails the people who protest and those who are protesting are caging the rest of us. It's unfair," said Maria Sandoval, a 27-year-old medical secretary.AP